Criminals open fire at road construction site in Jharkhand’s Palamu, one labourer injured

Ranchi/Palamu, July 4 Armed criminals opened fire at a four-lane road construction site on National Highway-39 in Jharkhand's Palamu district early Friday morning, injuring one labourer, officials said.

The incident took place around 5.30 a.m. at the construction camp in Singra, under the Sadar police station limits.

According to police, the attackers arrived on a motorcycle and opened fire at labourers who were asleep in tents. One of the workers, identified as Vikram Singh, a resident of Rajderwa village under Satbarwa police station, sustained a gunshot wound to his back. He has been admitted to a private hospital in Palamu for treatment.

The gunfire triggered panic at the construction site. Upon receiving information, police and company officials rushed to the spot and recovered bullet shells from the scene.

Preliminary investigation suggests the attack could be linked to an extortion attempt. However, it is yet to be confirmed whether a criminal gang or a militant group is behind the incident.

Police are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify the assailants.

Road and railway construction sites, along with companies engaged in coal projects in Jharkhand, have increasingly come under attack from extremist and criminal groups. Over the past three years, more than 40 such incidents have been reported across the state.

On the night of June 23-24, armed miscreants attacked the site of a road construction company in the Barkagaon police station area of Hazaribagh district, torching two JCBs, two trucks, a grader, a water tanker, and a generator.

Earlier on June 1, Maoists struck in the Keredari police station area of Hazaribagh, setting ablaze two vehicles belonging to BGR company working on the KD coal project and firing several rounds. A youth was injured in the firing.

In another incident in Hazaribagh district, on the night of March 19-20, armed criminals targeted the New Birsa project of Central Coalfields Limited (CCL). They set fire to a payloader machine, damaged two others, and vandalised three Hiva trucks. The attackers also opened fire to intimidate workers, injuring a CCL employee.

