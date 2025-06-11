Crisis brews in Kerala CPI after leaked audio targets state secretary Binoy Viswam

Thiruvananthapuram, June 11 Trouble appears to be brewing within the Kerala unit of the Communist Party of India (CPI), the second-largest ally in the CPI(M)-led ruling Left Front in the state.

On Wednesday, tensions escalated as State Secretary Binoy Viswam was reportedly left upset over a leaked audio clip targeting him that has stirred internal discontent.

The CPI leadership is now grappling with the fallout of the audio, which features two senior party leaders making critical remarks about Viswam -- a former Rajya Sabha MP and State Minister (2006–2011).

The leak, which has found its way into the media, has embarrassed the party and particularly hurt Viswam.

The conversation was between Kamala Sadanandan, a state executive committee member, and K.M. Dinakaran, a state council member and Ernakulam district secretary.

The trouble began when Kamala received a phone call during their discussion. Without her knowing, the call did not disconnect, and the subsequent conversation -- in which both leaders criticised Viswam’s leadership and suggested he might even be forced to resign -- was recorded and leaked.

Adding fuel to the fire, the duo also allegedly referred to a close family member of Viswam who is said to be exerting undue influence on party affairs.

The leaked audio has caused considerable embarrassment within party ranks. The CPI top brass is now considering convening an emergency meeting to defuse the situation and contain the damage.

Reacting to the controversy, Viswam said on Wednesday that it was too early to comment on what action would be taken.

Viswam had assumed charge as State Secretary in December 2023, following the death of his predecessor Kanam Rajendran. Since then, he has faced internal criticism, notably from 83-year-old veteran leader K.E. Ismail, who was suspended from the party in March this year.

The party also drew criticism earlier this year when the family of late senior leader and former legislator P. Raju accused it of mistreatment.

These developments come at a sensitive time for the CPI, which is preparing for its state conference in Alappuzha this September. Viswam is widely expected to seek re-election as state secretary, but the ongoing turbulence may complicate his path.

