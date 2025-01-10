Critically endangered Indian Pangolin rescued in J&K's Rajouri

Jammu, Jan 10 A critically endangered Indian Pangolin was rescued by the J&K Wildlife Protection Department from a forest area near the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district, officials said on Friday,

With the Zoological name Manis crassicaudata, the Indian Pangolin is categorised as a Schedule-I animal under the Wildlife (Protection) Act 1972 and a critically endangered species on the red list of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Wildlife Protection Department officials said that the rescue operation was carried out in the Sunderbani area near the LoC on Thursday.

"This rescue operation is a significant milestone for Rajouri and a valuable addition to the biodiversity of the Rajouri-Poonch Wildlife Division. We appreciate the support of the Indian Army in this endeavour," Wildlife Warden, Rajouri-Poonch range, Amit Sharma said.

The Indian Pangoling is a rare and elusive species, highly sought after in the grey market (animal trafficking) due to its hard body scales, which are considered very precious.

