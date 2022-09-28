Critically injured man, dead wife found in Delhi flat

New Delhi, Sep 28 A couple, in which the husband was critically injured and wife dead, were found at their residence in northeast Delhi's New Mustafabad area, Police said on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (northeast Delhi), Sanjay Kumar Sain said a PCR call was received at Dayalpur police station at 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday regarding a fight between a husband and wife in a house located in New Mustafabad.

"When the police team reached the spot, they found one woman, who was later identified as Neha, wife of Arman (daughter of Iqbal), lying dead in a room located on the second floor of the said house," the DCP added.

The policy enquiry revealed that the family members, who are living at different floors of the said house and the neighbours had heard a boy crying.

"The room was locked from the inside, they somehow opened the door and found that a woman was lying dead having sharp injuries on his neck," Sain said, adding that her husband, Arman, was also lying there in unconscious condition with sharp injuries. The husband was rushed to GTB hospital where his condition is said to be 'out of danger'.

Meanwhile, a Delhi Police Crime branch team and Forensic Science Laboratory team thoroughly examined the area and after necessary formalities, the body of the woman was moved to GTB Hospital.

The police have registered an FIR under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

The DCP said that prima-facie, it seems that husband and wife had some argument during which the husband may have attacked his wife with a sharp weapon, which resulted in her death, and then later might have inflicted injury upon himself.

Further investigation is underway, the official added.

