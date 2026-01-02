Criticism of Muslim League and CPI is issue based: SNDP strongman Natesan

Alappuzha, Jan 2 SNDP Yogam General Secretary Vellappally Natesan on Friday reiterated his criticism of the Muslim League and the CPI, stressing that his comments are issue-based and directed at party policies, not at any community.

Speaking to the media in Alappuzha, he clarified that attempts to portray him as anti-Muslim are misleading.

Vellappally accused the Muslim League of failing to implement social justice while in power and of attempting to turn the Muslim community against the Ezhava community.

He also said that the CPI’s positions have created an impression of disunity within the Left Democratic Front (LDF), urging that differences be addressed internally and reminding that backward communities remain the backbone of the Left.

He alleged that the League, while in power, failed to implement social justice, allowing generous educational opportunities for the Muslim community in Malappuram, while the Ezhava community received only one aided college.

He said the party is now attempting to turn the Muslim community against the Ezhavas, warning that this could lead to communal tensions similar to the Marad riots.

Vellappally also criticised the CPI, saying its positions have created an impression of disunity within the Left Democratic Front (LDF).

He urged that right and wrong be discussed internally within the front, emphasising that the backing of backward communities forms the true strength of the Left, which the CPI must recognise.

On the Sabarimala issue, he defended the government’s stance as sincere, adding, “Let those who ate the salt drink the water,” stressing accountability and fairness.

He addressed a recent personal incident involving a journalist, explaining that the confrontation was a result of provocation and insisting he acted within his rights.

“I am 89 years old, and I asked if a reaction was necessary at that time,” he said, defending his actions. He referred to the journalist as a “terrorist” in context, clarifying it was meant in terms of awareness, not personal attack.

On governance, Vellappally said the Congress-led UDF denied approvals to educational institutions during its tenure, while the LDF only followed policy in granting permissions.

He reiterated that his remarks on Chathiyan Chandu stand, and that he has no plans to travel in Binoy Viswam’s car, though leaders such as M.N. Govindan have ridden in his car in the past.

Vellappally emphasised his personal friendship with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, refuting suggestions that travelling in the Chief Minister’s car amounted to wrongdoing.

He said attempts to portray the act as treason are unfounded, adding that had the passenger been from an upper caste or minority community, there would have been no controversy at all.

Through these statements, Vellappally has not only reaffirmed his political positions but also highlighted the delicate balance of caste, community, and party dynamics within Kerala’s Left front, reiterating that backward communities remain the backbone of its support.

Meanwhile Binoy Viswam – the CPI state secretary said he is not going to make any comments about Natesan’s remarks.

“Everyone knows everything and hence I will not make any comments. He (Natesan) need not do the task of assessing the performance of the Left government,” said Viswam.

