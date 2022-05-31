Crocodile attacks farmer in Bihar
Patna May 31 A farmer in Bihar's West Champaran district lost a portion of his leg after a crocodile attack.
On Monday evening, the victim, Parma Mushahar, was crossing the Harha river in Bagaha when the 10-ft long crocodile attacked him.
In a statement, he said that the incident took place when he was returning home in Jamunapur vilagge after working in a field.
"I have to cross the river to reach my village. As it us the common route used by the villagers, I also used the same route," he said.
"When I reached the middle of the river, I felt tremendous pain. When I turned back, I saw the crocodile biting my leg. As I was carrying a baton, I repeatedly smashed the baton on the head and back of the crocodile Till then, it had already chewed a portion leg. Still, I ran towards the bank of the river and shouted for help.
"I managed to save my life only due to less water in the river," he added.
Following the incident, a large number of villagers came to his rescue and took him to a nearby primary health centre.
As his condition is now serious, the doctors have referred him to sub-divisional hospital in Bagha for better treatment.
