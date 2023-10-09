Crop loss: Farmer dies by suicide in K’taka

Chikkamagaluru, (Karnataka) Oct 9 A 55-year-old farmer ended his life following crop loss due to failure of rain in Chikkamagaluru district of Karnataka on Monday.

According to police, Krishna Naik, a resident of Lingadahalli in Kadur taluk, hanged himself at his residence.

He had taken a loan of Rs 3 lakh and sowed ragi and jowar crops at his agricultural field. However, the crops were destroyed following the failure of rains.Unable to face the consequences, the farmer took the extreme step.

This is the fifth suicide of farmers in the last 40 days in Kadur taluk alone.

Sakharayapatna police have registered the case and are investigating the matter. Kadur taluk in Chikkamagaluru district has been declared as drought-hit by the state district. The authorities have also opened a helpline for farmers as the number of suicides is steadily increasing in the state.

A total of 1,219 farmers have ended their lives following the crop loss in the last 18 months in Karnataka, as per the authorities.

The state government had declared 194 taluks among 236 as drought-prone in the state and sought a relief package of Rs 4,860 crores.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah stated that there is a crop loss of about 42 lakh hectares. Together the loss amounts to Rs 30,000 crore in the state. Currently, the central study team is visiting 11 districts of the state to assess the situation.

