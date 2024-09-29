Crores of listeners have been companions on our journey: PM Modi on 'Mann ki Baat'

New Delhi, Sep 29 As the Mann ki Baat completes 10 years next month, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that crores of listeners were the companions of the journey, who provided support and information from all the corners of the nation.

Addressing the 114th episode of his monthly radio show 'Mann Ki Baat', PM Modi said: "Crores of listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat' are our companions in this journey, from whom I have been getting continuous support. They have provided information from all the corners of the nation. The listeners of 'Mann Ki Baat' are its real anchors."

Stating that today's episode will be emotional, PM Modi, reminiscing old memories said: "Mann ki Baat started on October 3, 2014, the day of Vijayadashmi. And it is such a sacred coincidence that this year, on October 3, when 'Mann Ki Baat' completes 10 years, it will be the first day of Navratri."

Breaking the general perception that spicy or negative talks draw public attention, 'Mann ki Baat' has proved that people of the country are eager for positive information and encouraging stories.

Elaborating further, the Prime Minister said, "For example, there is a bird called Chakor (Chukar Partridge). It only drinks rainwater. In 'Mann Ki Baat', we saw that people also, just like the bird, like to listen to the achievements of the country and the collective achievements of people with great pride."

The 10-year journey of the programme has created a garland in which not just stories but new records and new personalities keep getting added. Whatever work is being done in our society with a sense of collectivism gets recognised through the programme.

Expressing gratitude towards the people who dedicate their lives to the service of the masses, he said, "There are so many talented people in our nation, they dedicate their entire life to serve people selflessly. I feel encouraged knowing about them. The entire process of 'Mann Ki Baat' is like visiting a temple and getting a glimpse of god."

My heart also fills with pride when I read the the letters received for 'Mann Ki Baat', the PM said.

