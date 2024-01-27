Cross border terror module busted in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar, Jan 27 J&K Police on Saturday said that it has busted a cross border terror module in Kupwara border district.

Police said that acting on credible information and corroborated by other sister agencies, Kupwara police along with 9 Para Field Regiment busted a terror module involved in smuggling of arms and ammunition sent by two Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) based handlers of LeT namely Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh alias Shakoor and Qazi Mohammad Khushal.

“Both at present are operating from across the border,” police said in a statement.

Police said that one person identified as Zahoor Ahmad Bhat of Karnah in Kupwara district was arrested from whose possession one AK, one AK Magazine, 29 rounds, two pistols and two pistol magazines were recovered.

"Two PoK based handlers from across were in touch with the Zahoor who hails from a village which is close to the LoC,” police said.

Police said that the consignments dispatched to this side from across were thereafter delivered to other terror associates who were in contact with Zahoor Ahmad Bhat and the PoK based handlers.

“In addition to Zahoor, four more terror associates namely Khursheed Ahmad Rather, Mudasir Shafiq, Gulam Sarwar and Qazi Fazal, all residents of Karnah, have been arrested,” police said.

Police said that the arms and ammunition and other incriminating material recovered from them including five AK Rifles (short), five AK magazines and 16 AK rounds (short) were recovered.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor