'Crossed all limits of cruelty and dictatorship', says BJP chief Nadda; slams Mamata Banerjee over crack down on 'Nabanna Abhiyaan' rally

New Delhi, Aug 28 In the aftermath of the violence during the 'Nabanna Abhiyaan' rally in Kolkata, Union Minister and BJP President J.P. Nadda has launched a scathing attack on West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, accusing her of "surpassing all boundaries of cruelty and dictatorship" in the state.

The BJP leader on Tuesday condemned the violence and repression inflicted upon the doctors, youth, and women of West Bengal by the Mamata Banerjee government and her police force, calling their actions as not only deplorable but also a disgrace to humanity.

BJP President Nadda highlighted Mamata Banerjee's silence over the brutal rape case in West Bengal, where the dignity of a woman was shattered, and the victim's parents were misled.

He criticised the Chief Minister for remaining silent and resorting to extreme measures of cruelty to protect the perpetrators when the youth of the country raise their voice against the injustice through the 'Nabanna Abhiyaan'.

"The government deployed a massive police force of more than 6,000 personnel, sealed the Howrah Bridge, and unleashed lathi-charges and water cannons on the protesting students on the streets of Bengal."

"Despite being a woman Chief Minister, Mamata ji has completely failed to ensure the safety of the women of Bengal," BJP President Nadda said on Tuesday.

In response to the situation, the BJP President said that the BJP has called for a 12-hour Bengal bandh starting from 6 a.m. on Wednesday.

He expressed confidence that the people of Bengal will stand united with the party and spare no effort in shattering Mamata Banerjee's pride and creating an environment to overthrow such an oppressive government.

On Tuesday, BJP President Nadda criticised the excessive use of force by the Kolkata police against protesters who were demonstrating against the rape and murder of a trainee doctor.

He accused Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of prioritising the protection of rapists and criminals over the safety of women in West Bengal.

His remarks came in response to the police's use of lathi-charges, water cannons, and tear gas to disperse protesters who were throwing stones and bricks at security forces and attempting to breach barricades blocking their path to the state secretariat.

BJP President Nadda expressed his outrage at the images of police highhandedness from Kolkata, stating that they have angered everyone who values democratic principles.

"In Didi's West Bengal, to help rapists and criminals is valued but it's a crime to speak for women's safety," he said on X, accusing the Kolkata police of suppressing people's voices demanding justice.

The father of the deceased of Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital rape-murder case said that he is standing in support of the students who are protesting for his daughter.

"I am standing in support of the students who are protesting for my daughter. I am very proud that the students have taken such a risk and are out today for my daughter. They should intensify their protest and should keep demanding justice," he added.

On Tuesday, a protest march to West Bengal Secretariat 'Nabanna' was organised by the 'Paschim Banga Chatra Samaj' and other organisations, which aimed to protest the recent rape and murder of a woman trainee doctor in Kolkata.

The rally termed "Nabanna Abhiyan" started from the College Square in the capital of West Bengal, amid heightened security around the West Bengal state secretariat with protestors gathering at the Santragachi area in Howrah.

Following the chaos, the Trinamool Congress listed "BJP's idea of a 'peaceful protest'," in a social media post in X, which includes stone pelting, pushing barricades, severely injuring the police, orchestrating extreme chaos and disrupting the law and order of the state.

TMC also said that the "Nabanna Abhiyan" was a conspiracy by the BJP and was "nothing short of a FATAL ATTACK on Bengal!"

All these came following the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor at Kolkata's R G Kar Medical College and Hospital premises, which sparked nationwide outrage and since then several protests have been staged demanding justice for the victim. The trainee doctor was found dead in the seminar hall on August 9.

