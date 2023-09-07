Crowd surges at Bhojpuri musical event in Nalanda, police carry out baton charge

Patna September 7 In a bid to control a large crowd during the Bhojpuri musical event in Bihar's Nalanda, police undertook a baton charge early on Thursday.

The musical night was organised by BJP leader Mahendra Yadav in Islampur block on Wednesday night and it was inaugurated by former Union Minister R.C.P. Singh and BJP MLA from Gaya, Prem Kumar, was also present.

The programme was initially running smoothly and Bhojpuri singer Gunjan Singh was performing.

Around 2 a.m. on Thursday, the crowd became uncontrollable and police, present at the place, carried out a baton charge on them to disperse the mob.

This has led to huge chaos at the venue. Following this, the organisers cancelled the programme to avoid further untoward incidents.

Hilsa SDPO Krishna Murari said: "The musical event was organized in Islampur but I don’t know about Lathi charge. It may have happened there to control the mob."

