CRPF bus attacked by grenades in South Kashmir's Kulgam
By ANI | Published: April 26, 2022 11:06 PM2022-04-26T23:06:59+5:302022-04-26T23:15:07+5:30
A CRPF bus was attacked by grenades in the Barzloo area of south Kashmir's Kulgam district on Tuesday evening.
No loss of life or injury has been reported so far. The area has been cordoned off. More details are awaited.
( With inputs from ANI )
