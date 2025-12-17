CRPF DG Gyanendra Pratap Singh reviews anti-Naxal operations in Jharkhand to boost morale

Ranchi, Dec 17 The Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Gyanendra Pratap Singh, met with Tadasha Mishra, DGP, Jharkhand Police, at CTC (T&IT) CRPF Campus, Ranchi on Wednesday.

The senior leadership discussed critical issues related to LWE (Left Wing Extremism) operations and further strengthening operational coordination between CRPF and Jharkhand Police.

During his visit to the Group Centre of CRPF Ranchi, Singh addressed a sainik sammelan, underscoring the importance of fitness, discipline, and duty. He also chaired an operational meeting at the Jharkhand Sector headquarters of CRPF in Ranchi to discuss anti-Naxal operations.

Joined by Jharkhand Police and CRPF officials, the focus remains clear: intensify anti-Naxal operations to eliminate armed Maoists by March 2026.

Singh's visits focus on reviewing progress against Maoists, supporting families of martyrs, boosting morale among CoBRA commandos and Jharkhand Police, coordinating strategies, and ensuring welfare for affected families.

The CRPF, deploying around 20 battalions in Jharkhand, leads nationwide anti-Naxal efforts aligned with the Centre's deadline to eliminate armed Maoists.

The Central Reserve Police Force Director General Gyanendra Pratap Singh often visits families of martyred personnel, underscoring the force's commitment to eradicating Maoism by March 31, 2026.

Earlier, a notable visit occurred on September 19, 2025, when Singh reviewed operations following a successful encounter on September 15 in Hazaribag's Pantitri forests, where CoBRA commandos neutralised three top Maoists, including central committee member Sahdev Soren, who carried Rs 1 crore bounty on his head.

He had visited an injured commando, Ajoy Bhowmik, at a hospital, commended the 209th CoBRA battalion, and discussed intensified actions with the state police to target the remaining leadership. These engagements highlight strong CRPF-Jharkhand Police synergy, with forward camps in sensitive areas, rapid infrastructure development, and rehabilitation policies encouraging surrenders.

Singh has chaired operational meetings at the Jharkhand Sector headquarters in Ranchi, emphasising relentless operations. The DG's leadership prioritises welfare, including whatever possible support amid IED (improvised explosive device) incidents causing casualties at various locations.

Recent blasts in West Singhbhum injured personnel, reinforcing the need for coordinated offensives. Nationwide, LWE-affected districts have shrunk significantly, with forces establishing hundreds of new camps.

Singh's hands-on approach motivates ground troops, fostering trust and accelerating peace in erstwhile Maoist strongholds. As operations intensify across Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and other states, the CRPF remains pivotal in transforming conflict zones through security and development.

The central government has committed to making India free of Maoism by March 31 next year.

A 1991-batch IPS officer, Singh is actively engaging in Jharkhand to oversee anti-Left Wing Extremism (LWE) operations and interact with troops.

