CRPF head constable found dead in Kashmir, probe on

Srinagar, Dec 30 A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) head constable died in mysterious circumstances in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district while an unidentified body was found on Monday in Kulgam district.

The head constable was found dead late Sunday evening. Officials said that he suddenly fell unconscious. “He was immediately shifted to the district hospital in Anantnag town where doctors said he was dead on arrival," said officials.

The head constable was identified as Kharat Prakash of G Coy 116 Battalion of CRPF. He was on duty in Anantnag district jail.

“Police have registered a case in this incident and investigation started to determine the exact cause of death of the CRPF head constable,” the officials said.

Officials also said that an unidentified body was found on Monday near Tukutachloo village of Kulgam.

“The body was first spotted by locals, who then informed the police. The police reached the spot and took the body into custody. The identity of the deceased is yet to be ascertained,” officials said.

The head of the cardiology department at the government medical college in Srinagar has issued an advisory based on international research about sudden deaths during extreme winters.

According to the advisory, elderly people with hypertension, diabetes, obesity and those having any cardiac issues must take precautions to safeguard their health.

“Recent studies have shown that every 40 seconds, someone experiences a heart attack, making Myocardial Infarction (MI) one of the leading causes of death and morbidity globally. Cold temperatures can cause blood vessels to constrict, increasing blood pressure and the workload on the heart. Exposure to colds can also exacerbate respiratory tract infections further stressing cardiovascular health," mentioned the advisory

“In fact, 10 million people globally experience disability and 5,00,000 deaths occur annually due to low temperatures. Air pollution is another key risk factor for heart attacks contributing to systemic inflammation and impaired cardiovascular function. The situation is equally grim in Kashmir, where 30 per cent of adults suffer from hypertension, a major risk factor for heart attacks and strokes,” the advisory cautioned.

