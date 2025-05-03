CRPF Jawan Dismissed for Concealing Marriage with Pakistani Woman

The Central Reserve Police Force has dismissed constable Munir Ahmed from service for hiding his marriage to a Pakistani woman, an act officials say violated service rules and posed a threat to national security. Ahmed, who was serving with the CRPF’s 41st battalion, was removed from service with immediate effect under rules that allow dismissal without a formal inquiry.

“Munir Ahmed has been dismissed from service for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly allowing her to remain in India after her visa had expired,” said CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General M Dhinakaran. “His actions were found in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security.”

Ahmed’s marriage to Pakistani citizen Menal Khan came to light after the government asked all visiting Pakistani nationals to leave India. This directive followed a terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives. According to the reports, the couple had married over a video call on May 24 last year. A subsequent CRPF inquiry revealed that Ahmed failed to inform the authorities about the marriage and his wife’s overstay in India.

(With Inputs from agencies)