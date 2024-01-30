CRPF jawan from Rajasthan found hanging in hotel room in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, Jan 30 The body of a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan was found hanging in a hotel room here, police said on Tuesday.

Police have identified the deceased as Mir Singh, 44, a resident of Rajasthan and of a CRPF battalion deployed in Jharkhand.

He had checked into the hotel Ashok Nagar under Capital police station area here on January 26 evening.

Police sources said that the hotel staff found him hanging from the ceiling fan on Monday evening and informed police.

A police team immediately reached the spot and brought the body down.

The hotel staff had also reportedly heard Singh speaking angrily and loudly with an unknown person over the phone in his hotel room before death.

"We are trying to find out the reason behind his visit to Odisha. We have informed the family members who are on the way and will reach Bhubaneswar soon. The actual reason behind the death can only be ascertained after the interrogation of family members," a police official said.

