CRPF jawan killed in terrorist attack in J-K's Srinagar

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan, who was injured in the terrorist attack in Srinagar, succumbed to his injuries on Monday.

Two CRPF jawans suffered injuries in the terrorist attack at Maisuma in Lal Chowk in Srinagar.

Earlier in the day, terrorists fired upon two non-locals in Lajurah village of Pulwama. "Both the injured locals were rushed to a hospital. The area has been cordoned off," the police said.

( With inputs from ANI )

