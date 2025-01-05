CRPF jawan's wife demands justice for slain journalist, who helped in her husband's release

Jammu, Jan 5 Meenu, the wife of a CRPF trooper who was kidnapped by Maoists in Chhattisgarh and released due to efforts of local journalist Mukesh Chandrakar, on Sunday, demanded justice for the latter after his body was discovered in Bijapur district.

Chandrakar, known for his pivotal role in securing the release of CRPF trooper Rakeshwar Singh Manhas after he was kidnapped by Maoists during a 2021 encounter, was a respected figure in the region. His tragic death has sparked widespread shock and calls for action.

Speaking to IANS, Meenu expressed her deep sorrow over the incident.

"For us, he was an angel. I was shocked to hear about this incident. If such things are happening to journalists, what could happen to the common people?" she asked.

She emphasised the importance of journalists in such dangerous regions, stating: "The forces have to continue providing their services there. If anything happens, it’s journalists who come forward first, just like they helped us. Now, it’s the government’s turn to help their family.

Recalling her interactions with Chandrakar, Meenu said, "I found out about Mukesh Chandrakar's fate yesterday, and our family hasn’t slept since then. He was in touch with me on WhatsApp and kept updating me about the situation there from time to time. It was only yesterday that I learned Mukesh Chandrakar is no longer with us. I want to express my condolences to his family. I had spoken to him last year in June. During that conversation, he mentioned that he wanted to visit Mata Vaishno Devi with his family. I had told him to come to our house with his family."

Meenu demanded strict action against those responsible for the journalist’s death, questioning the circumstances that led to his murder.

"What circumstances could have led to him being killed? Why did it come to the point of taking his life? I want to urge the Prime Minister to take action against those responsible," she said.

Chandrakar was last seen on January 1 and was investigating alleged irregularities in a Rs 120-crore road construction project in Bastar when he went missing. His family had filed a missing person report after his phone was turned off following a meeting with contractor Suresh Chandrakar’s brother, Ritesh.

Chandrakar had previously played a significant role in securing the release of CRPF commando Manhas, who was abducted by Maoists in 2021. The journalist was known for his work as a stringer for a national news channel and for running the popular YouTube channel "Bastar Junction," which covered Naxal-related issues in the region.

So far, three people, including two relatives, have been arrested in connection with his murder. Chandrakar's body was found in a septic tank in a shed owned by a contractor in Chhattisgarh's Bastar division on Friday. His death has brought grief to his family and colleagues, and the demand for justice grows louder.

