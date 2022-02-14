CRPF pays tribute to martyrs of Pulwama terror attack

Srinagar, Feb 14 The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Monday paid tributes to the 40 troopers killed in a terror suicide attack on this day in 2019.

The troopers of CRPF were killed when a suicide bomber rammed his explosive laden car into a security forces convoy in the Lethpora area of Pulwama district on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.

D.S. Chaudhary, additional director general (ADG) CRPF led the officers and jawans in paying tributes at the martyrs' memorial at Lethpora. Floral wreaths were laid at the memorial.

The ADG said that the endeavour of the CRPF is to maintain peace in the Valley and not let the sacrifices of their personnel go in vain.

Tensions between India and Pakistan reached a new high in the aftermath of the Lethpora suicide attack.

India responded to the attack by bombing terror facilities deep inside Pakistan in the Balakote area on February 26, 2019.

Pakistan denied that the Indian bombers had hit any target of consequences, but the fact that Indian warplanes went deep into Pakistan airspace came as an embarrassment to Pakistan's defence establishment.

