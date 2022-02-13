CRPF pays tribute to Officer who lost his life in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Sunday paid tributes to Assistant Commandant Shanti Bhushan Tirki of 168 Battalion in Chhattisgarh's Jagdalpur city who lost his life in an encounter with Naxals yesterday.

IGP Bastar P Sundarraj, IG CRPF Saket Singh, Collector Bastar and other officials were also present in the wreath-laying ceremony of Shanti Bhushan Tirki.

The assistant commandant of the CRPF 168 battalion was killed in an encounter with Naxals in the jungle of Putkel in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, said Inspector General Bastar P Sundarraj on Saturday.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also condoled the demise of CRPF personnel yesterday.

"Received the sad news of the martyrdom of Assistant Commandant of CRPF, SB Tirkey today in the Naxalite encounter in Bijapur district. May God give courage to his family members," Baghel tweeted.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor