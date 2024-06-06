CRPF Promotion: Cooks and Water Carriers Get Raise in CRPF's 85-Year History

In a landmark decision, 2,600 cooks and water carriers have been promoted for the first time in the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 85-year history. This unprecedented move impacts 1,700 cooks and 900 water carriers, elevating them from the rank of constable to head constable. The CRPF, which was established in 1939 and is the largest paramilitary force in India, has a total of 12,250 personnel in these two critical cadres. These cadres are responsible for managing kitchens, canteens, and other administrative functions essential for the approximately 3.25 lakh strong force.

Historically, personnel in these roles have remained in the same rank for their entire careers, often retiring after 30-35 years without any promotion. They were officially designated as cooks and water carriers in 2016 following the implementation of the 7th Pay Commission recommendations. This promotion initiative resulted from a proposal by the CRPF, subsequently approved by the Union Home Ministry, to ensure that these essential workers receive career progression similar to other cadres.

The promoted personnel were recruited between 1983 and 2004, with further promotions expected in the future. The CRPF plays a crucial role in maintaining internal security, focusing on left-wing extremism, counter-terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, and anti-insurgency operations in the northeast. This move follows a similar initiative last year for cooks, water carriers, barbers, washermen, and sweepers in the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP).