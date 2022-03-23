CRPF trooper injured in Srinagar grenade attack
By IANS | Published: March 23, 2022 10:27 PM2022-03-23T22:27:04+5:302022-03-23T22:45:29+5:30
Srinagar, March 23 A CRPF trooper was injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar city on Wednesday evening, police said.
Police sources said militants hurled a grenade towards a bunker of 82 Battalion of the CRPF in Rainawari area.
Selection grade constable, Mohammed Amin was injured in the incident, and has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off for searches, sources added.
