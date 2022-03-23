CRPF trooper injured in Srinagar grenade attack

Srinagar, March 23 A CRPF trooper was injured in a grenade attack in Srinagar city on Wednesday evening, police said.

Police sources said militants hurled a grenade towards a bunker of 82 Battalion of the CRPF in Rainawari area.

Selection grade constable, Mohammed Amin was injured in the incident, and has been taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Meanwhile, the area has been cordoned off for searches, sources added.

