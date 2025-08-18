CRPF unveils ‘Shaheed Smarak’ in Bastar to honour 460 fallen personnel of anti-LWE operations

Raipur, Aug 18 In a dignified and historic tribute, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has inaugurated a memorial dedicated to its jawans and officers who laid down their lives in anti-Naxal operations across the Bastar region over the past two decades.

The ‘Shaheed Smarak’, constructed by the CRPF’s 188th battalion, was unveiled on August 15, marking Independence Day with a poignant homage to 460 personnel, including 20 officers, who were martyred between 2003 and 2025.

The unveiling also comes amid intensified security deployments in Bastar, with four new CRPF battalions recently sanctioned to bolster anti-insurgency efforts, bringing the total security presence to over 60,000 personnel.

As the government pushes toward its 2026 deadline, the memorial serves as both a tribute and a call to action—reminding the nation of the sacrifices already made and the resolve needed to finish the mission.

Located along National Highway 30 outside the battalion’s camp in Kondagaon, the memorial stands as a symbol of courage, sacrifice, and resilience in one of India’s most volatile conflict zones.

Commanding Officer Bhavesh Chaudhary, who led the inauguration, described the monument as a source of inspiration for future generations and a reminder of the CRPF’s enduring fight against Left Wing Extremism.

“The Shaheed Smarak will immortalise the bravery of our personnel and educate the nation about the cost of peace in Bastar,” Chaudhary said.

The Bastar region, comprising seven districts—Bastar, Kondagaon, Kanker, Narayanpur, Dantewada, Bijapur, and Sukma—has long been the epicentre of Maoist insurgency.

Its dense forests and rugged terrain have witnessed some of the fiercest encounters between security forces and armed extremists.

Over the years, CRPF personnel have faced ambushes, landmine blasts, and prolonged combat, often under extreme conditions.

A senior CRPF officer noted that the memorial’s timing aligns with the Union government’s declared goal of ending Left Wing Extremism by March 2026.

“This monument is not just a tribute—it’s a strategic reminder of the sacrifices made to secure this region. The CRPF has been the lead force in these operations, and this memorial is a testament to their unmatched commitment,” the officer said.

While the CRPF has established several memorials across India, the Kondagaon Shaheed Smarak is unique in its exclusive dedication to personnel martyred in Bastar.

It reflects the gravity of the conflict and the human cost borne by India’s paramilitary forces in their mission to restore peace and governance in the region.

For the families of the fallen, the Shaheed Smarak offers a place of remembrance. For the country, it stands as a solemn pledge: that their sacrifice will never be forgotten.

