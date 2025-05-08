Crucial meeting of Bengal Cabinet on May 14 to finalise SOPs to prevent circulation of fake, hate messages

Kolkata, May 8 A crucial meeting of the West Bengal Cabinet has been convened on May 14 at the state secretariat Nabanna, reportedly to decide on the Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) to prevent circulation of fake information and hate messages through social media.

This is being done in the wake of the current situation amid the Indian military’s ‘Operation Sindoor’ crushing several terror points in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir.

The state’s Chief Secretary, Manoj Pant, issued a notification informing about the proposed meeting at the state secretariat at 4 p.m. on May 14, where all Cabinet members and Ministers of State have been requested to be present.

Apart from them, the Chief Secretary, State Home Secretary, and the Secretary to the State & Land Reforms and Refugee Relief and Rehabilitation Department will also be present at the meeting.

A member of the state Cabinet who refused to be named, said that the meeting might also discuss the possible measures taken by the state administration to enhance internal security in West Bengal amid the current situation.

In fact, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Wednesday, cautioned against the circulation of fake news or fake information that might aggravate internal tension in wake of ‘Operation Sindoor’ and also said that anyone found circulating fake news or fake information through any social media channel or Facebook, or YouTube, will be subjected to strong legal and administrative action.

The Chief Minister also cautioned the citizens to refrain from circulating hate messages that might create tension among people.

Political observers said that the case of West Bengal is especially sensitive considering its vast International Borders with three countries, namely Bangladesh, Nepal, and Bhutan and the frequent illegal infiltration from Bangladesh.

In such a situation, all eyes will be on the meeting of the state Cabinet on May 14, and the decisions taken there.

