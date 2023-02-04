Crucial Monday for Kerala High Court Advocates' Association president

Kochi, Feb 4 Coming Monday (February 13) is going to be crucial for the Kerala High Court Advocates' Association (KHCAA) President Saiby Jose Kidangoor when the state High Court will hear his petition challenging case registered against him for allegedly fleecing large sums of money from his clients on the pretext of "using it to bribe judges".

Kidangoor has been charged under IPC Section 420 (cheating and dishonesty inducing delivery of property).

He has also been charged under the Prevention of Corruption Act which deals with the offence of public servants taking illegal money.

Trouble began for him, when a social media post was put up by a lawyer alleging that Kidangoor was taking money from some clients "to be given to judges so as to get a favourable verdict".

Based on this, the vigilance wing of the High Court began a probe and is understood to have found some evidence, post which the report was sent to the Kerala Police. After a preliminary probe, an FIR was registered against Kidangoor.

Earlier this week, the Bar Council of Kerala (BCK) held a special urgent meeting and decided to serve a show-cause notice to him.

