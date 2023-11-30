CSP owner kidnapped in Bihar's Bagaha, Rs 15 lakh ransom demanded

Patna, Nov 30 The owner of the Customer Service Centre (CSP) of the Central Bank of India in Bagaha subdivision in Bihar's West Champaran district has been kidnapped for ransom, police said on Thursday.

An FIR has been registered in Patkholi police station against unknown persons and the matter is under investigation.

The victim, Raj Kumar, resident of Barval village, went to Bagaha for some work on Wednesday but did not return home till late in the night.

His friend received a text message on his phone and demanded Rs 15 lakh ransom.

The kidnappers also said that they would face the consequences if the money would not be paid.

Bagaha SDPO Kumar Devendra said that the matter is under investigation. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted for the purpose and the accused will be put behind bars soon, he added.

