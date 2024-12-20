CT Ravi Arrested: Karnataka BJP Leader Taken Into Custody After Alleged Derogatory Remarks Against State Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar

Legislative Council member and BJP senior leader CT Ravi was taken into custody by Khanapur police and removed from Suvarna Vidhana Soudha at Belagavi after FIR was filed against him for his alleged statement against state women and Child welfare minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar on Thursday.

Lakshmi Hebbalkar alleged that BJP MLC CT Ravi called her with "obscene word" after the words were exchanged between CT Ravi and Lakshmi Hebbalkar when the BJP MLC allegedly called Rahul Gandhi a drug addict. The Legislative Council members of Congress filed a complaint with Chairman Basavaraj Horatti after the comment. Meanwhile, on the basis of Hebbalkar's complaint, CT Ravi was taken away from Suvarna Soudha by the police and taken into custody.

After an FIR was filed over his alleged "derogatory remarks" against Karnataka Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar, BJP MLC CT Ravi on Thursday refuted the claims, calling them baseless.

"It is the habit of the Congress to make false allegations. They did it against Home Minister Amit Shah, and now they are doing the same to me," CT Ravi said while speaking to ANI. The FIR was filed at the Hirebagewadi Police Station in Belagavi after a complaint was lodged by Hebbalkar.

Earlier in the day, Congress workers staged a protest outside the Karnataka Legislative Council, condemning Ravi's remarks. The protesters held posters of the BJP leader and raised slogans demanding action against him.

The controversy erupted during a Congress protest in the Vidhan Parishad (Legislative Council) against Union Home Minister Amit Shah's statement about Dr BR Ambedkar.

Congress leaders complained to Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, demanding Ravi's suspension and arrest for allegedly using inappropriate language against Hebbalkar. Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah condemned Ravi's remarks, labelling them a "criminal offence and tantamount to sexual assault."

"He has used very filthy words for Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar. This is a criminal offence... She has gone to the police station and police will take action as per law," CM Siddaramaiah said while speaking to reporters.