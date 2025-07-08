Cuddalore Train Accident: 3, Including Two Students, Killed; Others Injured After Train Rams Into School Bus in Tamil Nadu

At least three people, including two students, were killed, and several others were injured in a train accident on Tuesday morning, July 8, in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu. The accident occurred when a school bus was attempting to cross a railway signal and was hit by a passing train.

The injured students were rushed to the Cuddalore Government Hospital for treatment. According to the NDTV report, six children were seriously injured in the accident that took place at a manned level crossing between Cuddalore and Alappakkam at around 7.45 am on Tuesday morning.

Visuals From the Spot

VIDEO | Tamil Nadu: A school bus crossing a railway track was hit by a train in Cuddalore. More details are awaited.#TamilNaduNews



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvqRQz) pic.twitter.com/hWOUfaAe2v — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 8, 2025

A police official told a TV channel that two children were killed and two others are undergoing treatment at the hospital. Emergency services rushed the injured children to a nearby hospital.

According to the eyewitness, the gate of the railway crossing number 170 was open when the passenger train number 56813 Villupuram–Mayiladuthurai arrived. However, it is still unclear whether the railway is responsible for the tragedy or a school bus driver's mistake. A railway official, while confirming that it was a manned crossing and involved a passenger train, said, "We will come back with more details."

A relief train with a medical van has been dispatched. The Divisional Railway Manager and officials are at the site. Preliminary findings indicate the van driver insisted on crossing despite the gatekeeper’s attempt to close the gate. An inquiry is underway by a multi-departmental committee, said Southern Railway spokesperson, reported by the news agency IANS.