CUET 2022 date to be out soon, check how to apply
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: April 28, 2022 12:04 PM2022-04-28T12:04:20+5:302022-04-28T12:04:40+5:30
Central Universities Entrance Test, CUET, 2022 has started its registration process. As per the official schedule, the registration process for CUET 2022 will end on May 6. According to the reports lakhs of students are set to appear for the exam.
CUET 2022 PAPER PATTERN
CUET (UG) 2022 will consist of the following 4 sections:
- Section IA 13 Languages
- Section IB 20 Languages
- Section II 27 Domain-specific Subjects
- Section III General Test
How to apply for the exam
- Go to the official website cuet.samarth.ac.in.
- Then click on the link that reads 'CUET 2022 Registration'.
- A new page will appear on the screen.
- Fill in the required details and register yourself.
- Upload the required documents and click on the submit button.