CUET 2022 date to be out soon, check how to apply

Central Universities Entrance Test, CUET, 2022 has started its registration process. As per the official schedule, the registration process for CUET 2022 will end on May 6. According to the reports lakhs of students are set to appear for the exam.

CUET 2022 PAPER PATTERN

CUET (UG) 2022 will consist of the following 4 sections:

Section IA 13 Languages

Section IB 20 Languages

Section II 27 Domain-specific Subjects

Section III General Test

How to apply for the exam