CUET PG Result 2023 declared for 8.7 L students

New Delhi, July 20 The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-PG) 2023 results for students seeking admission in post graduation courses.

According to NTA, nearly 8.7 lakh students had appeared in this examination, for whom the results have been declared on Thursday evening.

Giving information about the results, the NTA said that the students who appeared in the examination can view their CUET PG results from the official website at cuet.nta.nic.in.

Most of the central universities and several big private and state level universities across the country are now going to conduct entrance exams for admissions in UG courses on similar lines as the CUET PG exam this year.

The NTA informed that the results of all the candidates have also been shared with the universities where the candidates had applied. The NTA, which conducts these examinations, says that now the candidates are advised to keep in touch with the respective universities and institutes for more information.

CUET PG exam 2023 started from June 5 and the answer keys have been released a few days ago. After releasing the answer keys, students were given an opportunity to raise objection or challenge their results on the basis of answer keys.

Earlier, the result of Common University Entrance Examination for Undergraduate Courses (CUET-UG) was declared by the NTA on July 15. The exam result was also made available on the official website where students can still check it.

There were 5,685 students who secured 100 per cent marks in English in the CUET-UG 2023. As many as 102 students secured 100 per cent marks in Hindi and 41 students got 100 per cent marks in Sanskrit.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor