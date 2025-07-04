CUET-UG 2025 result out: One student scores 100 percentile in 4 subjects

New Delhi, July 4 One student scored 100 percentile in four subjects, and 17 got 100 percentile in three subjects in the CUET-UG 2025 - Common University Entrance Test (Undergraduate) - result for which was declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Friday, said an official.

The 13 lakh candidates, who appeared for the exam in two phases on May 13 and June 4, can now download their scorecards from the official NTA website, cuet.nta.nic.in.

In the just declared results, 150 students got 100 percentile in two subjects and 2,679 students got 100 percentile in one subject.

The NTA released the final answer key for the exam on July 1, 2025, following which 27 questions were withdrawn after receiving objections from examinees.

This year 13.54 lakh students registered for CEUT-UG 2025 as compared to 11.13 lakh last year.

The exams were held for admission in the first year of college in more than 260 universities across the country, including all Central universities. The exam had 37 subjects, and it was conducted in 13 languages at 300 centres across the country.

The NTA said that the result of the examinations has been prepared on the basis of the final 'answer key'.

The scores are being sent to universities, and students are advised to remain in touch with the universities for further process, said the NTA.

Now the students should wait for the counselling process and cut-off list of their chosen universities, which will now prepare the merit list on the basis of the results.

On May 14, exams were conducted for chemistry, biology, English and general studies at 2,157 centres across the country.

As many as 6,43,752 aspirants appeared for the chemistry test at 1,640 centres, 3,63,067 candidates took the biology test, and 8,62,209 candidates appeared for the English exam, while general studies saw 7,21,986 candidates across 1,892 centres.

After the first day of CUET-UG went off successfully across India on May 14, UGC Chairman M. Jagadesh Kumar said, "It is a landmark achievement by the NTA to conduct CUET-UG in such large numbers on a single day. The NTA deserves kudos for its meticulous planning and for making sure that the test went off well at such a large scale in the pen-and-paper mode."

Since students write multiple tests, the above is equivalent to handling 25,91,014 students on a single day, he said, which constitutes 44.71 per cent of the total scheduled slots for students registered in the pen-and-paper mode.

The tests in the four papers scheduled at 258 centres across Delhi on May 14 were postponed. The postponement was necessitated due to some logistical issues beyond the control of NTA. Accordingly, fresh admit cards were issued to the students in Delhi.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor