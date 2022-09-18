Culprits involved will get harshest punishment: Kejriwal on Chandigarh University video case

New Delhi, Sep 18 Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that all the culprits, who were involved in the alleged video leak from girls' hostel in a private university in Punjab, will get the harshest punishment.

"In Chandigarh University, a girl has recorded objectionable videos of many other girl students and has made it viral. This is very serious and shameful. All the culprits involved in this will get the harshest punishment. Victim girls must have courage. We are all with you. All act with patience," tweeted Kejriwal.

He asked the victim students to have courage and patience.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for School Education Harjot Singh Bains has asked the students, who have been protesting in the university campus located at Ludhiana-Chandigarh road, to stay calm. He assured them that the guilty will not be spared.

Earlier, there were reports that the girl student had made videos of some women students and sent those to a youth in Shimla, who allegedly uploaded them on social media.

The girl student was apprehended and an investigation into the matter was underway.

Senior Superintendent of Punjab Police Vivek Soni, said "As per the investigation, the accused made her own video and no video of other students was made. There was no evidence so far. There is so much misinformation and rumours doing rounds. We should respect the modesty of the accused student as we are investigating the matter," he said.

