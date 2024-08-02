'Culprits won't be spared at any cost', says UP CM after meeting Ayodhya gang-rape victim's mother

Ayodhya, Aug 2 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday met the mother of the Ayodhya gang-rape victim -- a 12-year-old minor girl -- and assured strict action, saying "the culprits will not be spared at any cost".

Recently, the girl was gang-raped in Bhadarsa town of Ayodhya district. Samajwadi Party leader Moin Khan and his servant have been accused in the case.

Taking to X, Adityanath wrote: "Today in Lucknow I met the family members of the victim girl from Ayodhya along with the MLA from Bikapur constituency in Ayodhya district, Amit Singh Chauhan. The culprits will not be spared at any cost and strict action will be taken against them. We are committed to getting justice for the girl at all costs."

According to sources, hours after CM Adityanath met the woman at his official residence in Lucknow, two police personnel were suspended while Moin Khan's properties were being 'examined'.

Pura Kalandar SHO Ratan Sharma and Bhadarsa outpost in-charge Akhilesh Gupta have been suspended. Further actions are expected soon.

The victim's mother said that CM Adityanath has assured her of an investigation into the properties of the accused Samajwadi Party leader, and promised strict action. She also demanded death penalty for the accused.

Khan is said to be close to the Samajwadi Party MP from Ayodhya, Awadhesh Prasad.

Following the Chief Minister's assurance to the mother of the minor girl, officials visited Moin Khan's house on Friday evening.

The process of measurement of the land belonging to the accused has been initiated.

