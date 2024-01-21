Cultural festivities to be held in B'luru South seat on Jan 22: K'taka BJP MP Tejasvi Surya

Bengaluru, Jan 21 BJP MP from Bengaluru South constituency, Tejasvi Surya, has announced that during the January 22 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many bhajans and deepotsav programmes have been planned in his own assembly constituency along with a live telecast of the whole consecration ceremony.

The notable among these programmes is the 'Laksha deepotsava' and bhajan programmes to be held in the Carmel School ground in Padmanabhanagar with the guidance of BJP MLA and Opposition leader R. Ashoka.

Surya said that renowned musician Vijay Prakash will sing bhajans at the venue along with musical performances by Praveen D. Rao and several others.

Another special event during the occasion is the dance performances by more than 500 children dressed as Ram, Sita, Lakshman, Hanuman and other characters of Ramayana.

Providing details about the programme, Surya said: "The festivities are a culmination of sacrifices, unwavering devotion and a centuries-long wait for Shri Ram's return. Recognising the significance of this historic event, programmes have been organised in temples across Bangalore South constituency. 'Swachha Tirtha Abhiyan' inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji has also been launched in several temples."

In a unique gesture, the citizens have been invited to get their children dressed as Ram, Lakshman, Sita and Hanuman or any of the mythological characters from Ramayana, forming a captivating highlight of the programme along with a special 'aarti' for hundreds of children.

Surya said: "The construction of Shri Ram's Mandir in our lifetime is a momentous opportunity. I extend a warm invitation to both the young and old to join in large numbers and celebrate this historic occasion together."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor