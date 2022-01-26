Cultural performances, military strength on display at Republic Day celebration

India is celebrating the 73rd Republic Day on Wednesday. As part of the celebration, cultural performances and the country's military strength was displayed at Rajpath in the national capital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at first paid homage to the fallen soldiers at the newly built National War Memorial here prior to participating in the 73rd Republic Day celebrations.

Later, President Ram Nath Kovind and PM Modi arrived at Rajpath to commence the Republic Day parade.

President Ram Nath Kovind led the nation in celebrating the 73rd Republic Day. The 21-Gun Salute was presented by the Ceremonial Battery of 871 Field Regiment.

2021 has been a year of special significance as the nation celebrated its 50th year of golden victory of 1971 Indo-Pakistan war; that led to the liberation of Bangladesh and is also commemorating the 75th year of the country's Independence, gained with much blood, sweat and toil of our revered freedom fighters.

The parade began as the contingents of CRPF, the Indian Coast Guard, IAF, Madras Regimental Centre among others marched at Rajpath to mark the occasion.

Adding to the grandeur of the parade, as many as 21 tableaux including those 12 states and nine ministries or government departments were a part of the Republic Day parade.

While India celebrates 75 years of Independence, Meghalaya celebrates its 50 years of statehood. The front part of the tableau depicts a woman weaving a bamboo basket and the several bamboo and cane products of Meghalaya.

The tableau presented by Goa is on the theme "Symbols of Goan heritage" showcased its various historical and natural attachment.

Similarly, the tableau of Haryana was based on the theme 'Haryana number one in sports'. Haryana has brought laurels to India by winning the maximum number of medals out of the total medals won by the several national and international sporting events.

The tableau of Punjab for the Republic Day parade-2022 brought to the fore the immense contribution made by Punjab during the nation's fight for independence. The tableau of Uttar Pradesh is based on Achievements@75. The tableau shows the achievements achieved through skill development and employment through One District One Product.

The Central Public Works Department's tableau paid a floral tribute to the martyrs of the Indian National Army (INA) led by Netaji on his 125th birth anniversary. It also depicts the historical occasion of the Moirang war, where the tricolor was hosted by INA for the first time on Indian soil.

'Vande Bharatam Nritya' demonstration jointly organised by Ministry of Defence & Ministry of Culture as part of 75 years of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav; showcased 'Shastriya, Lok & Adivasi' 'dancing traditions.

The most awaited Pyramid formation by 33 BSF women officers striking an amazing balance was also witnessed at Rajpath today.

One of the main attractions of the annual Republic Day Parade was its largest fly-past ever. For the first time ever, the fly-past included 75 planes/helicopters of the Indian Air Force that will fly in various formations. This year is marking `Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav`or the 75th year of Indian independence.

