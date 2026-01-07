Culture flourishes when rooted in human values: Ex-Vice Prez Venkaiah Naidu

Bhubaneswar, Jan 7 Former Vice-President of India M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday said that culture truly flourishes when it engages with real human concerns such as social harmony, environmental sustainability, dignity of labour and inclusive growth.

Addressing the valedictory ceremony of the 27th Foundation Day of the Utkal University of Culture here, Naidu said Odisha occupies a unique place in India’s civilisational narrative, where culture has always been regarded as a living force shaping collective life.

“From rituals and customs to architecture, literature, music, dance and craftsmanship, culture in Odisha permeates everyday life. In this context, it is fitting that the country’s first university dedicated exclusively to cultural studies was established in the state,” he said.

Addressing students, the former Vice-President said they were not only inheritors of a rich cultural legacy but also the creators of its future. He urged them to respect tradition while embracing innovation and stressed that education should empower them to question, create and serve society.

Observing that the present era is dominated by speed and technology, Naidu said institutions like the Utkal University of Culture remind society that progress must remain rooted in identity, ethics and shared memory. Development without cultural grounding, he cautioned, risks becoming hollow and disconnected from human values.

Emphasising that culture is dynamic and continuously evolving, Naidu said the responsibility of the university extends beyond conservation to the meaningful reinterpretation of traditions through research, documentation, creative experimentation and sustained academic dialogue.

He also lauded the university’s interdisciplinary approach, outreach initiatives and community engagement, describing teachers as mentors and torchbearers who uphold a delicate balance between academic excellence, ethics and creative sensitivity.

Addressing the gathering, Odisha Governor Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati highlighted the need to view culture as a driver of innovation, enterprise and sustainable livelihoods in a rapidly changing, technology-driven world.

He said students and alumni of the university are not only custodians of tradition but also potential cultural entrepreneurs and innovators.

“Culture is not merely something to be preserved; it is a living resource that can generate employment, strengthen social cohesion and contribute to sustainable development,” the Governor said.

