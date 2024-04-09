‘Culture to connectivity’: PM Modi's Tamil Nadu visit gives further push to NDA's Mission South

New Delhi, April 9 Having repeatedly highlighted that Tamil Nadu's development reflects the development of the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi continues with the ruling government's 'South Push' as Chennai gears up big time for the PM's mega roadshow on Tuesday.

It was only last month that while addressing a public gathering in Salem, PM Modi urged the people of the state to ensure a decisive victory for the NDA and emphasised the importance of NDA securing over 400 seats for the development of Tamil Nadu and the nation.

"The overwhelming blessings for NDA and Modi have unsettled the DMK government. The INDI alliance is troubled due to the love Tamil Nadu has shown to the BJP. Now, Tamil Nadu has decided to vote for BJP and NDA on April 19, infusing new vigour into NDA's mission to develop Tamil Nadu," Prime Minister Modi said in Salem on March 19.

Ensuring that BJP's focus remains intact on South India, PM Modi then interacted with BJP Karyakartas from Tamil Nadu via NaMo App on March 29, underscoring the importance of booth-level efficiency and grassroots engagement in winning elections.

Earlier in January, while announcing development projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore in Tiruchirappalli, PM Modi had specifically mentioned his government's intense focus on Tamil Nadu, saying that more than 40 Union Ministers from the Central government have toured the state more than 400 times in the past year.

"India will progress with the progress of Tamil Nadu," he stated.

As he had done in the past, PM Modi mentioned the development of the Trichy Airport as a great opportunity for the world to connect with the Tamil culture and heritage.

"Tamil Nadu is home to the ancient language of Tamil and it is a treasure trove of cultural heritage," the Prime Minister said as he mentioned Saint Thiruvalluvar and Subramania Bharati among others who created magnificent literature.

"I believe in the continuous expansion of the contribution of Tamil cultural inspiration in the development and heritage of the country," he added while referring to the rich heritage of Tiruchirappalli.

As the political atmosphere gets charged up in the run-up to Lok Sabha elections, Congress and DMK too will be keeping a close watch on PM Modi's two-day visit to the state.

During his earlier visit, PM Modi had accused the INDI Alliance of deliberately insulting Hinduism and the followers of the Hindu faith.

"Leaders of INDI alliance are intentionally insulting Hinduism and their statements are also well-planned and thought out. Congress and DMK, in particular, don't hesitate in denigrating Hinduism with their profane remarks, as they are not so generous for other beliefs and religions," said PM Modi at the Salem rally.

It is also expected that while highlighting his government's recent projects spanning roadways, railways, ports, airports, energy and petroleum sectors, PM Modi will highlight how it has created more employment opportunities for the youth of the state.

"I can see the rise of a new hope in the youth of Tamil Nadu. This hope will become the energy of Viksit Bharat," PM Modi said in Salem, last month.

