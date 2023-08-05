Cuncolim Revolt defines a new nationalist narrative for Goans

Panaji, Aug 5 The Cuncolim Revolt of 1583 against the Portuguese colonial rule emerged as the first revolt in Goa and could also be the first in Asia against a foreign regime. And this is why the people of the coastal state feel that it should get national significance.

In this revolt, villagers had killed Roman Catholic priests and their armed escorts, who were converting locals and desecrating Hindu temples in the region.

One of those killed was European Jesuit priest, Rodolfo Acquaviva, who was in the court of Mughal Emperor Akbar just before he was posted to Goa.

The massacre resulted in a swift retaliation by the Portuguese, who invited around 16 chieftains from Cuncolim and the adjoining villages of Ambelim, Assolna, Veroda and Velim at the Assolna fort for a peaceful parley and killed them.

One among them escaped the massacre by jumping from the fort into a river and swam to Karwar (in what is now present-day Karnataka), where he took shelter.

July 15, the day of the Cuncolim Revolt, has been fixed to pay tributes at the national war memorial in New Delhi.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant had said that every year, a state government representative will visit the national capital to pay tributes at the memorial on the day.

Speaking to IANS, President of the Cuncolim Chieftains Memorial Committee, Oscar Martins said that it was wrong for the Portuguese to forcefully convert the people.

"People fought against their (Portuguese) agenda for many years and finally one day we got results. For 450 years whatever atrocities the Portuguese had done were very wrong.

"We are proud of this ‘Revolt’ which protected our respect and our land. I am happy that it has found place in the history books of school education," he said, adding people then set an example to fight against injustice and atrocities.

According to Martins, this was the first revolt against the Portuguese which holds massive importance.

Teacher Vijaykumar Kopre, residing in Cuncolim, called the revolt a proud moment for everyone since it was the first against any foreign rule.

"The Portuguese tried to rule us by way of conversions and using their power. But the united people of Cuncolim fought against them. It was not a one day fight, but they fought for many years to protect our land and interest," Kopre said.

"This revolt should be recognised at a national level as it is first such revolt in whole Asia. Hindu and Catholics unitedly fought against them. Till today we have that unity. Hence it is proud moment for us."

The Cuncolim Revolt has been included in the history book of Class 11 from this academic year.

According to Chairperson of the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Bhagirath Shetye, a team of around 20 people were working on this project.

"Lesson over Cuncolim Revolt in this textbook is around two pages. It is in detail. This year we have introduced it in Class 11, while next year basic lesson will be included in Class 9," Shetye said, adding that three scholars from Goa University were involved in this project.

For the last two decades, people were submitting memorandum to every Chief Minister in the state to include the history of this revolt in syllabus.

Minister for Archives and Archeology Subhash Phal Dessai said that Chieftains Revolt of Cuncolim against colonial rule has great significance in Goa’s history as the movement ignited urge among the natives to rebel against the foreign rule.

“Cuncolim Revolt could be also recognised as the first rebel of locals against suppression of culture and tradition of the land by invaders. The history of Cuncolim Revolt has to be cherished for future generations, hence serious efforts are being made to produce a documentary based on Cuncolim Revolt,” hei said.

