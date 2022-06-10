Curfew continues in J&K's Bhaderwah town, Internet suspended

Jammu, June 10 Curfew continued on Friday in J&K's Bhaderwah town as the authorities suspended the Internet in the area to maintain law and order.

Police said two FIRs have been registered against two groups of people for trying to stoke communal passions in the town.

Trouble erupted in Bhaderwah town on Thursday after some miscreants posted purported announcements from a local mosque which triggered tension between the two communities.

Police said an FIR has been registered in the local police station against the accused and they would be brought to justice very soon.

Meanwhile, political leaders, including former chief ministers, Ghulam Nabi Azad and Omar Abdullah have appealed to the people to maintain calm and help the authorities to restore peace in the area.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor