Curfew, shutdown cripple normal life in Manipur

Imphal, June 9 Normal life was badly affected in five valley districts of Manipur on Monday due to the indefinite curfew and 10-day shutdown, called by the Meitei radical outfit Arambai Tenggol.

To control the prevailing situation, the state government has banned mobile Internet and data services on Saturday midnight for five days and imposed an indefinite curfew in five Imphal valley districts -- Imphal West, Imphal East, Thoubal, Bishnupur, and Kakching.

Arambai Tenggol has called the 10-day shutdown in Manipur from Sunday to protest against the arrest of their leader by central security agencies.

Arambai Tenggol leader Ashem Kanan Singh (46) was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in Imphal for his criminal activities which include several acts of grave nature and involvement in unlawful activities and criminal cases registered against him, a police statement said on Sunday.

Singh was a Head Constable in Manipur Police till he was terminated from service on March 3, 2025 for his involvement in various criminal activities including cross-border smuggling of arms.

Fresh incidents of violence were reported in Manipur’s valley region, especially in Imphal East and Imphal West districts since Saturday night, after the CBI arrested Singh.

On Saturday and Sunday the protesters set fire to some vehicles, including those belonging to the security forces.

Protesting the arrest of the Arambai Tenggol leader, a large number of men and women protesters burnt tyres and old furniture on important roads in Imphal West district and Imphal East districts, demanding the immediate release of Singh.

A police official said that clashes between the protestors and the security forces took place in more than ten places in the five valley districts, injuring around 20 people including some security personnel.

The office of the Sub-Divisional Collector (SDC) at Yairipok Tulihal in Imphal East district was set on fire causing partial damage to the office building and destruction of official records.

The situation continues to remain tense in the five districts, inhabited by the Meitei community people, as men and women protesters block several important roads with various materials.

The police official claimed that several roadblocks, particularly on the Tiddim road that leads to the Imphal airport, have been cleared by security forces.

The security forces in more than ten places fired several rounds of tear gas shells and rubber bullets to disperse the agitators, the officer said.

In a few places, Arambai Tenggol activists poured petrol over themselves in symbolic protests against the arrest.

A large contingent of Central and state forces led by senior officials has been deployed in the five districts, especially in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, to bring the situation under control.

According to the statement, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also arrested three insurgents in a case related to a deadly attack on security forces that had killed two police commandos and injured several others in Moreh under Tengnoupal district on January 17 last year.

One Thangminlen Mate, a member of Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal (KIT) insurgent group was apprehended on May 19 in southern Assam’s Silchar. Two other accused who were part of the gang who executed the deadly attack -- Kamginthang Gangte, a member of the Kuki National Army (KNA) and Hentinthang Kipgen alias Thangneo Kipgen, associated with the Village Volunteers group in Churachandpur district -- were arrested by NIA on June 6 from Manipur.

Meanwhile, former Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh along with BJP’s Rajya Sabha Member Maharaja Leishemba Sanajaoba on Monday left here for New Delhi to apprise the central leaders about the state's prevailing situation.

Singh said that he and Sanajaoba would appraise the central leaders of the state's situation. “I want to appeal to all concerned that a crucial period has been going on in Manipur and everyone should be very careful and responsible while doing anything and speaking about the state affairs,” the former Chief Minister told the media at the Imphal airport.

Urging for calm, Singh said that people should work together and shun all violence and harmful activities.

