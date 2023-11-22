Custodial death case: Kolkata police stations to send daily reports of CCTVs to city police headquarters

Kolkata, Nov 22 After alleged custodial death of a person in the Amherst Street Police Station in Kolkata, the officers-in-charge of all police stations in the city have been instructed to send daily reports to the city police headquarters on the working conditions of all the CCTVs installed in their workplace.

Sources in the city police said an internal probe was being conducted in the Amherst Street Police Station after the alleged custodial death there.

During the course of the internal probe, the investigation team found that the CCTV installed at that corner of the police station where the body of the victim was found was non-functional.

After this finding, all Kolkata police stations were asked to send daily reports on working conditions of all the CCTVs in each and every police station to the city headquarters, the sources added.

This, according to sources, will help the top officials at the city police headquarters to be aware of the working conditions of these CCTVs and take corrective measures to repair the non-functional machines instantly.

Last week, the city police headquarters had also issued a fresh notification to bring all police stations under all divisions of the city police under extensive CCTV surveillance.

Currently, 24 police stations within the jurisdiction of Kolkata Police are under 900 CCTVs cover. However, after that because of some financial constraints, further progress in the matter was not possible.

