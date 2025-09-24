Custodial death: CBI announces Rs 2 lakh reward for info on MP’s absconding cops

Bhopal, Sep 24 In a bid to generate credible leads and encourage public cooperation, the CBI has announced a cash reward of Rs 2 lakh for information leading to the arrest of each absconding officer in connection with the custodial death of Deva Pardhi at Myana Police Station in Guna district of Madhya Pradesh.

The agency has appealed to citizens to come forward with any relevant details, assuring confidentiality and protection for informants. The case, which has drawn widespread attention and public outrage, is being probed by the CBI following allegations of custodial torture and procedural violations. Three individuals—Sub Inspector Devraj Singh Parihar, Town Inspector Zubair Khan, and a private person—have already been “arrested” and “chargesheeted” in the case.

However, two key accused, Sanjit Singh Mavai, the then Town Inspector of Myana Police Station, and Uttam Singh Kushwaha, the then Assistant Sub Inspector, remain at large. Both officers have been declared ‘Proclaimed Offenders’ by the court, and Non-Bailable Warrants (NBWs) have been issued for their arrest.

Despite multiple attempts by investigating agencies, their whereabouts remain unknown, prompting the CBI to take additional measures to locate and apprehend them, the investigation agency said on Wednesday.

The custodial death of Deva Pardhi has raised serious questions about police accountability and custodial practices in the state.

According to initial reports, Pardhi was detained at Myana Police Station under suspicious circumstances and allegedly subjected to physical abuse, resulting in his death while in custody.

The CBI’s investigation aims to uncover the full chain of events and determine the extent of involvement of each accused.

Sources indicate that the agency is examining call records, surveillance footage, and internal police communications to trace the movements of the absconding officers, the agency said.

Public pressure continues to mount, with civil rights groups demanding swift justice and systemic reforms to prevent future custodial abuses.

The announcement of the cash reward is seen as a crucial step in ensuring accountability and reinforcing public trust in the justice system.

The CBI has urged anyone with information to contact its designated helpline or local authorities. The search for Sanjit Singh Mavai and Uttam Singh Kushwaha remains ongoing.

