Custodial death: Victim’s family approach Calcutta HC, seek detailed probe

Kolkata, July 8 The family members of a youth, who died under mysterious circumstances in judicial custody earlier this month in East Midnapore district, on Monday, approached Calcutta High Court seeking a detailed probe in the matter.

The single-judge bench of Justice Amrita Sinha has admitted the petition. The matter is up for hearing in the second half at the bench on Monday.

On July 5, a youth named Sheikh Hossain Ali died at the Midnapore Central Correctional Home. The body of Ali, a resident of Egra in East Midnapore district, was found hanging from the ceiling of the correctional home's cell.

Although the police claimed that this was a case of suicide, the family members of the victim have rubbished the claims and even refused to accept the body of the victim.

The family members claimed that the victim was first beaten to death and then his body was hanged from the ceiling to make the death appear like suicide. The family members have also alleged that they were not informed immediately after his death.

First his body was sent to Midnapore Medical College & Hospital from the correctional home and only after that, the family members were informed, as claimed by the family.

The victim was arrested by the police in connection with a kidnapping case in the district. He was initially housed at Tamluk Sub-Correctional Home in East Midnapore district and was later shifted to Midnapore Central Correctional Home.

