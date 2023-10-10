Customs, CISF officials at Kozhikode airport under lens for aiding gold smuggling

Kochi, Oct 10 The Kerala Police while investigating a gold smuggling case at the Kozhikode international airport is understood to have stumbled upon evidences pointing to the support that the gang involved reportedly got from the authorities.

According to sources, the police have got vital cues linking the role of officials from the Customs and the CISF working at the Kozhikode airport in aiding gold smuggling.

The smuggling racket led by a Kozhikode resident named Rafeekeven had access to the duty roster of the security and Customs officials, according to the evidences gathered by a team led by Malappuram SP S. Sujith Das.

The crucial information was gathered by the police while probing the rampant gold smuggling prevalent at the Kozhikode airport and after taking a few people into custody.

The probe team has also found that the gang was using a closed user group SIM.

The Kerala Police in the past had rounded up officials engaged in aiding smugglers.

