Customs recovers over 5 kg gold from IndiGo flight at Delhi airport

New Delhi, June 4 Delhi Customs have recovered over five kgs of gold valued at more than Rs three crore from the lavatory of an IndiGo flight at IGI airport, an official said on Tuesday.

According to officials, on May 31, during rummaging of flight number 6E-301 (Mumbai-Delhi) by the Customs Officer, an unclaimed black coloured rubber piece wrapped with red coloured adhesive tape suspected to contain gold/metal items was found inside the rear lavatory of the aircraft.

“The weight of the unclaimed black coloured rubber piece suspected to contain gold/metal items was found to be 6058 gms (including the weight of Concealing material). Further, the unclaimed black coloured rubber piece was opened and it was found that the black coloured rubber piece contained six yellow/gold metal rectangular bars,” said Joint Commissioner of Customs, N. Varun Koundinya.

Koundinya said the weight of six yellow/gold metal rectangular bars was found to be 5999 gms.

“Total tariff value of the above said six yellow/gold metal rectangular bars is Rs 3,83,62,380,” said the Joint Commissioner.

“The recovered Gold was seized under section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962 on the reasonable belief that the same was imported into India illegally with the intention to smuggle the same into India and clear the same without paying Customs duty, hence the same is liable for confiscation under Section 111 of the Customs Act, 1962,” he said, adding that no one has come to claim it.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor