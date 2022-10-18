Customs seizes gold worth Rs 33 lakh at Kochi airport

The Customs officials intercepted a passenger coming from Dunai at Kochi airport and seized gold worth Rs 33 lakh.

On the basis of intelligence developed by Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), officers of AIU Kochi batch intercepted a passenger coming from Dubai at Kochi Airport by flight IX 434 on Tuesday

During the examination of the said passenger, foreign origin gold (Compound) in the form of four capsules was found concealed in his rectum.

The seized gold was 902 grams (exp quantity: 767 gm) valued at Rs 33.57 lakh, said officials.

The passenger's name was Ansar who is a native of Malappuram district.

Further investigations are underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor