Cuttack Durga Puja Mishap: Heavy Rains Cause Pandal Roof Collapse and Light Gate Accident During Festivities (Watch Video)

Cuttack city is famous for its Durga Puja celebrations. Unfortunately, this year the city witnessed two tragic incidents. It witnessed two mishaps due to the rainfall. Heavy rainfall has impacted the Dussehra festivities in Cuttack. A light gate at College Chowk Square collapsed due to heavy rains. No injuries were reported in this incident, according to news agency PTI.

VIDEO | Cuttack, Odisha: Dussehra gate collapses at College Square; no casualties reported.



(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/YxJtQ8MW4P — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) October 1, 2025

In another tragic incident, a puja pandal’s roof collapsed in Rajabagicha. Three people were injured in this accident, reported local media. The roof collapsed when puja rituals were being performed inside the pandal. The injured people were immediately rescued and admitted to a nearby hospital for medical aid.

The heavy rains led to a power outage and waterlogging in the region. The district administration is working on restoring electricity and clearing the road area.

Despite the chaos, the festival celebrations will continue with some disruptions.