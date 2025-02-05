Cuttack: Stampede-Like Situation Outside Barabati Stadium as Fans Rush for IND vs ENG 2nd ODI Tickets; Several Unconscious (VIDEO)

IND vs ENG 2nd ODI: A stampede-like situation broke out outside the Barabati Stadium on Wednesday as thousands of cricket fans queued up to buy offline tickets for the second ODI between India and England, scheduled for February 9. Reports indicate that the crowd grew so large that local police had to use water cannons to disperse it. At least 10 people are reported to have fallen unconscious during the chaos.

The second ODI match of India and England is going to be held in Cuttack and people are crazy to see #ViratKohli𓃵 but only 4000 tickets were left and there was too much rush due to which there was a stampede and 15 people got injured#INDvENG#ViratKohlipic.twitter.com/T8BKEzYbXH — Rahul Gupta (@RahulGu04197245) February 5, 2025

The online ticket sales for the match began on February 2, but many fans who were unable to secure tickets after hours of waiting were given an opportunity to purchase physical tickets on February 5 and 6. News of this opportunity spread quickly, and fans began lining up outside the stadium from early Wednesday morning. Some even camped out overnight to ensure they did not miss out on the chance to watch the match after a five-year gap at the venue.

Read Also | Delhi Assembly Election 2025: AAP Accuses Delhi Police of Blocking Voters With Barricades in Kalkaji Constituency (Watch Video)

The upcoming ODI against England will be Cuttack's first international match in nearly three years.