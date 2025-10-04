Cuttack: Violence Erupts During Durga Puja Idol Immersion, DCP Among 6 Injured in Brutal Clash

A Durga Puja idol immersion procession in Cuttack descended into violence late Friday night, leaving at least six people, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rishikesh Khilari, injured.According to eyewitnesses, the violence broke out around 2 am when the Jhanjirimangala Bhagabat Puja Committee’s idol was en route to Debigada for immersion. Trouble began after some local residents objected to the loud music played during the procession, sparking a heated argument. The altercation quickly escalated into a full-blown clash, with both groups reportedly hurling stones and glass bottles. The confrontation stretched across Dargha Bazar Jail Road, turning the area into a virtual battleground for nearly three hours.

Several vehicles were damaged in the melee. DCP Khilari, who was monitoring the situation, sustained an eye injury, while five others were also hurt. Police were forced to conduct a lathi charge to disperse the mobs and restore order. Despite a temporary lull, fresh clashes erupted after the Rausapatna idol reached the same locality, further intensifying tensions. Amid the unrest, members of the procession launched a sit-in protest, halting the immersion midway. Reports suggest that nearly 50 idols were left stranded as the situation grew volatile.Additional police forces have since been deployed across sensitive areas to prevent further escalation and ensure the smooth completion of the remaining immersion process. The incident has cast a shadow over the otherwise festive farewell to Goddess Durga in the Millennium City.