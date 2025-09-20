Cutting-edge indigenous defence technologies showcased in Ranchi

New Delhi, Sep 20 The prestigious defence technology exhibition East Tech 2025 in Ranchi's Khelgaon witnessed an impressive turnout with over 15,00 visitors, including officers from the Indian Army, academia, students from various schools, NCC cadets, police personnel and representatives from the State machinery, thronging the venue on Saturday, the second and concluding day.

The exhibition halls were abuzz with B2B meetings, live demonstrations, and industry interactions, reflecting the growing synergy between defence forces, industry, and civil stakeholders.

The day’s focus was on the role of MSMEs in the development of Jharkhand’s defence ecosystem.

A well-attended seminar on “MSMEs and Defence Corridor Development in Jharkhand” was held, featuring five eminent speakers who deliberated on how the State’s MSMEs could be integrated into the national defence manufacturing value chain.

The discussions highlighted opportunities in design, manufacturing, supply-chain integration and skill development, with participants unanimously recognising the potential of Jharkhand to emerge as a strategic hub for defence production.

The seminar was well received and appreciated by industry leaders, young entrepreneurs, and the wider audience, underlining the importance of Atmanirbharta (self-reliance) in defence.

The deliberations reinforced the vision laid down during the inaugural day, where Jharkhand Governor Santosh Gangwar, Chief Minister Hemant Soren, and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Anil Chauhan, emphasised the need for indigenous solutions, innovation, and collaborative growth in the defence sector.

With more than 200 exhibitors showcasing their innovations, East Tech 2025 continues to provide a vibrant platform for knowledge exchange, capability showcasing, and forging partnerships between the Armed forces, industry, and academia.

The exhibition not only facilitates identification of technologies for operational deployment but also drives the larger aim of accelerating Jharkhand’s economic growth by nurturing its MSMEs and encouraging defence-industrial investments in the region.

Day 2 thus reaffirmed East Tech 2025’s overarching aim: to serve as a catalyst for indigenisation, industrial growth, and national security preparedness, while simultaneously giving an impetus to Jharkhand’s aspiration of becoming a hub in India’s defence manufacturing corridor.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor